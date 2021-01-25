ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Virus threatens future of UK museums

AFP 25 Jan 2021

LONDON: Six out of 10 museums in Britain fear they may have to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, a national charity said Friday, warning venues faced a fight to survive.

The Art Fund based the numbers on a survey of British museums conducted at the end of 2020, but said a third national lockdown which came into force in January was “likely to significantly increase this figure”.

Some museums were likely to close their doors permanently because of the pandemic and among those facing closure, small institutions were “likely to suffer the most”.

“The pandemic has left us on our knees,” said David Green, the director of London’s Florence Nightingale Museum.

The museum to one of the founders of modern nursing has already had to cancel its bicentennial celebrations in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.

“But if the situation becomes long-term, we may become completely financially insolvent, meaning it is hard to say if we will be able to reopen our doors in the future.”

Britain’s cultural institutions have been hit particularly hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic. In July, the government launched a £1.57-billion ($2.15-billion 1.76-billion-euro) cultural recovery fund which has been praised as a vital lifeline by many, but criticised by others as not going far enough.

On Friday, the Art Fund, the national charity for art, announced it would be making available an additional £750,000 to 23 cultural institutions.

That brings its total support to the sector to £2.25 million since the start of the pandemic last year.

“The money will allow the recipients to adapt and evolve for the challenges posed by the pandemic, from taking their collections online, to making their spaces Covid-safe,” it said.

However, the charity warned the funds it had raised had not been enough, as it was overwhelmed with 451 requests from museums which would have amounted to a total of £16.9 million.

Coronavirus virus UK museums London’s Florence Nightingale Museum

Virus threatens future of UK museums

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

RLNG supply to KE's new unit: PD directed to play role in signing of pact

Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

Gas moratorium: Textile industry rejects CCoE’s decision

PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

100 arrested in Amsterdam after protest over curfew

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.