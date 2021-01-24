ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House

  • Vaccination programs lagged far behind the Trump administration's target of 20 million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020.
Reuters 24 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in its last months in office, new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on Sunday.

"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday, has promised a fierce fight against the pandemic that killed 400,000 people in the United States under Trump's watch.

He signed a series of executive orders last week, including some that target vaccine distribution.

Biden plans to partner with state and local governments to establish vaccination spots in conference centers, stadiums and gymnasiums. The new administration will also deploy thousands of clinical staff from federal agencies, military medical personnel and pharmacy chains to increase vaccinations, and make teachers and grocery clerks eligible.

Vaccination programs lagged far behind the Trump administration's target of 20 million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020.

"We've seen this factor all over the country where millions of doses have been distributed, but only about half have been given out," Klain said.

"So the process of getting that vaccine into arms - that's the hard process. That's where we're behind as a country. That's where we're focused in the Biden administration - on getting that ramped up."

Coronavirus White House vaccine Trump administration

Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters