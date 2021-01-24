ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

  • Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
PPI Updated 24 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Sunday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Monday Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Past 24 Hour Weather Rain (with snowfall) occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab. Weather remained very cold in north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Fog prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Srinagar 23, Anantnag 20, Garhidupatta 10, Kotli 09, Rawalakot 08, Muzaffarabad (City 05, AP 03), Jammu 05, Punjab: Murree 09, Sialkot (AP 03, city 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Malamjabba 03, Pattan 02, Balakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu, Bunji and Chillas 01.

Snowfall (inch): Murree 04, Astore 03, Kalam 02, Malam Jabba and Skardu 01. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Kalam -12°C, Leh, Ziarat -11°C, Astore, Gupis, Kalat -10°C, Quetta -09°C, Skardu -07°C, Gilgit, Hunza -06°C, Dalbandin, Malam Jabba and Parachinar -05°C.

