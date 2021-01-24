Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Sunday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Monday Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Past 24 Hour Weather Rain (with snowfall) occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab. Weather remained very cold in north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Fog prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Srinagar 23, Anantnag 20, Garhidupatta 10, Kotli 09, Rawalakot 08, Muzaffarabad (City 05, AP 03), Jammu 05, Punjab: Murree 09, Sialkot (AP 03, city 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Malamjabba 03, Pattan 02, Balakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu, Bunji and Chillas 01.

Snowfall (inch): Murree 04, Astore 03, Kalam 02, Malam Jabba and Skardu 01. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Kalam -12°C, Leh, Ziarat -11°C, Astore, Gupis, Kalat -10°C, Quetta -09°C, Skardu -07°C, Gilgit, Hunza -06°C, Dalbandin, Malam Jabba and Parachinar -05°C.