Incidents of robbery, car thefts rise in capital

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Incidents of robbery and car thefts saw an upward trend during the last week in the federal capital, as over 11 cases of theft including dacoity and robbery as well as nine cases of carjacking were reported to the city’s various police stations.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, two people including a woman were killed in two incidents. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active in areas falling within the limits of Industrial Area, Bhara Kahu, Shalimar, Sihala, and Golra police stations.

During the last week, Shalimar police station registered one case each of robbery, snatching at gunpoint and kidnapping of a woman. Asad Ali registered a complaint with Shalimar police station that robbers stole cash, and gold ornament worth Rs 300,000. Muhammad Muneer lodged a complaint with Shalimar police station that the accused Shah Zeb kidnapped his daughter. Another Rana Abbas informed Shalimar police station that two armed persons snatched his iPhone worth Rs 200,000 from him at gunpoint.

In the same period, Industrial Area police station registered cases of robbery. Muhammad Mumtaz lodged a complaint with the Industrial Area police station that his house maid Samina and Ayesha have alleged stole gold ornament worth Rs 1,100,000. Another, Madia Rizwan informed Industrial Area police station that her house maid allegedly stole gold ornament worth Rs 60,000 from her house. Aamir lodged a complaint with Industrial Area police station that two armed persons broke into his shop and looted Rs 180,000 from him at gunpoint.

Similarly, two cases of auto theft were reported to Bhara Kahu police station. Auto thieves stole a Jeep bearing registration number IDF-492 belonging to Haq Nawaz and lifted a tractor bearing registration number LOD-4918 belonging to Riaz Ahmed worth Rs 200,000.

police street crimes robbery car thefts

