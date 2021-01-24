Alkhidmat undertakes VI-phase health screening of children

KARACHI: Alkhidmat, under its orphan health care programme, conducted sixth phase screening of 150 registered children at Alkhidmat Hospital Nazimabad.

Paediatricians, otolaryngologists and general physicians under the orphan health care programme done medical checkup of the orphans.

The children underwent medical check and also given tips on how they can lead a healthy life. During checkup mothers and guardians of children were also present and they praised efforts of the organisation in direction of healthcare.

During the medical camp, the children were also given advice on how to take care of their teeth, taking meals on proper time, avoiding market junk food, keeping workout besides going to bed on time.

Chief Executive Alkhidmat Naveed Ali Baig has said that Alkhidmat is taking care of 1,139 orphan children and also providing cash assistance of Rs4,000 a month each to their homes.

Around 894 orphan children have so far been provided health screening facility and remaining 240 children would be given this opportunity soon, he added.

