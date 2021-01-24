ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan’s biggest problem is wrong census of Karachi, claims Kamal

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that Pakistan’s biggest problem is the wrong census of Karachi, it is a conspiracy to destroy Pakistan.

Those who remain silent on the issue of the census are actually supporters of tyranny and disbelief, he stated while speaking to media here on Saturday.

He noted that the incumbent government does not even have the capability to conduct a transparent correct census, so how can one expect provision of necessities like water, electricity, gas and jobs from them and added that a peaceful rally was held on January 17 on the call of PSP, but the lust and intoxication of power is such that the power-addicted people cannot hear the voice of deprived people, the voice is heard only after their authority is taken away.

He pointed out there are areas in District Central where voters are more than the overall population according to controversial census.

According to NADRA records, more than 24 million identity cards have been issued at Karachi’s address, while the Chief Justice has stated that the population of Karachi is around 30 million, he said.

“For thirteen years, not a single bus has been provided to the city, entire city has been turned into a landfill site, hospitals were destroyed, industries were shut down but we remained silent, but now if we remain silent on the census issue, history will never forgive us,” PSP chief said.

Kamal said that from now on there can be no ethnic riots as PSP has joined the hearts of people with different ethnic backgrounds by spreading the message of love, brotherhood and mutual co-existence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

