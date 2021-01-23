ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 635 others: CM Sindh

  • He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,888 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.
APP 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,888 and 635 new cases emerged when 6,041 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,888 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 6041 samples were tested which detected 635 cases that constituted 10.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,632,545 tests have been conducted against which 240,570 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 218,688 patients have recovered, including 825 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 17994 patients were under treatment, of them 17,059 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 922 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 848 patients was stated to be critical, including 85 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 635 new cases, 491 have been detected from Karachi, including 271 from East, 134 South, 33 Central, 22 West, 17 Malir and 14 Korangi. Hyderabad has 104, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jamshoro, Ghotki, Larkana, Dadu and Badin 2 each, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

