World
Malaysia reports 4,275 new coronavirus cases, highest daily infections
23 Jan 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia health authorities reported 4,275 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily infections so far, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 180,455.
The Southeast Asian country also reported seven new fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 667.
Comments