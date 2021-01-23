ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021
Technology

Google to Redesign its Mobile Search Feature

  • Google is planning to redesign its search results feature for mobile phones.
  • This new design is expected to roll out in the next few days.
BR Web Desk 23 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Google is planning to redesign its search results feature for mobile phones, according to a blog post by the company yesterday. This new design is expected to roll out in the next few days.

The redesign will feature larger and bolder text that will make scanning through search results easier and quicker than before. In addition to this, Google Search results will also occupy more of the user's mobile screen.

Moreover, Google also hopes to use color more intentionally in this redesign to not only highlight important information and reduce distractions, but to also offer its users a fresh experience.

Google designer Aileen Cheng, who is leading the visual redesign of the mobile Search experience, explains that they "wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily.”

According to Aileen, this redesign is a complex process especially given how much Google Search has evolved over time. "We’re not just organizing the web’s information, but all the world’s information,” she adds.

Google to Redesign its Mobile Search Feature

