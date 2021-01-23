Family strips him of 'Mufti' title from Abdul Qavi after Hareem Shah video

The family of Mufti Abdul Qavi on Saturday withdrew the "honor of Mufti" from the cleric after a video surfaced of him being slapped by TikTok star Hareem Shah a few days back.

Cleric’s uncle Maulana Abdul Wahid Nadeem made the announcement in the presser stating that Abdul Qavi had been used by different people over the years for media attention.

“With a heavy heart, I announce that we have withdrawn the title of Mufti (scholar) from him. He should not be addressed as Mufti anymore as he has damaged our family and its respect,” said Nadeem.

Reportedly, Maulana Abdul Wahid took away his cellphone due to his controversial statements and actions which were criticised over various social media platforms.

Earlier this week, social media was set abuzz over a viral video of TikToker Hareem Shah slapping Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi.

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed, engrossed in a mobile phone, when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.