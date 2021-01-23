ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

  • The Met office that the wind speed has been measured at 18 to 20 kilometres per hour currently, which could enhance to 35 to 40 kilometres per hour.
  • The city will experience partly cloudy and dry weather in daytime, while temperature likely to plunge in the night to increase severity of the cold weather.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Jan 2021

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a new spell of cold weather from today (Saturday) as cold and dusty winds started blowing in the port city.

The Met office that the wind speed has been measured at 18 to 20 kilometres per hour currently, which could enhance to 35 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The visibility range has also restricted to two to three kilometres in Karachi due to dusty winds.

As per the weather department, the city will experience partly cloudy and dry weather in daytime, while temperature likely to plunge in the night to increase severity of the cold weather.

In its report earlier this week, the Met office said that a weather system will enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour.

The entry of the Siberian winds in Karachi will likely to bring minimum temperature in the metropolis as down as four to five degree Celsius.

