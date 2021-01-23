ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Pakistan

Imran to complete five-year term as PM: Rashid

APP 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years constitutional term in the office.

He observed that the Broadsheet issue would be Panama-2 of Pakistan in upcoming two to three months. He stated this while addressing to a press conference at a local hotel here.

Sheikh Rashid said that $100 millions property of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could come up from the broadsheet. He said, ‘After Panama it is Panama plus.

The Minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not have words to say and the real issue was the broadsheet. He said that the people had known the reality of PDM and its motives which was apparent from the protest of the PDM in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He further said that they (PDM) were protesting and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal was enjoying celebrations at Umerkot.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that if they were waiting for Justice (former) Qayyum instead of Justice (former) Shaikh Azmat then they were on mistake. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took bold step and asked for the live coverage of the Foreign Funding case.

He said that Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir at United Nations (UN)’s platform and named Modi as Hitler. He further said that whatever Prime Minister Imran Khan did for Kashmir cause, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not done even 16 percent of it.

The Minister said that the welfare of Karachi was objective of everyone and hoped that the Sindh government would come forward to install 10 thousand CCTV cameras in the metropolis for ensuring and making it a safe city. He said that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigate Agency (FIA) and airports performances would be improved.

Replying to a question, he was of the view that international powerful elements were trying to harm Pakistan and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He further said that anti-Pakistan elements did not want to see peace in the country.

Replying to another question, he said that 88-90 percent fencing had completed on Pak-Afghan border and 30-40 percent on Pak-Iran boarder as well while remaining fencing would be completed by the end of the current year.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Rangers and other law enforcement agencies performance for their efforts in improving law and order situation in the country.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad PPP PDM PML N Imran Khan Election Commission of Pakistan

