ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

AFP 23 Jan 2021

THE HAGUE: Dutch airline KLM said on Thursday it will shed between 800 and 1,000 more jobs as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the aviation sector for longer than expected.

The job losses come on top of 5,000 layoffs that were already announced in July by the embattled carrier, which is part of the Air France-KLM group.

“The reality is that the recovery is taking considerably longer than expected, especially for long-haul destinations, partly due to ongoing and new international restrictions and travel restrictions,” KLM said in a statement.

“This means that KLM will have to cut another 800 to 1,000 jobs.”

The jobs cover 500 cabin crew, 100 flight crew and between 200 and 400 ground crew.

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said recent restrictions announced by the Dutch government on flights to the Netherlands had “added to” the airline’s problems but were not the direct cause of the new job cuts.

The measures include a ban on flights to the Netherlands from Britain, South Africa and South America. Dutch media said KLM was also being forced to cut some long-haul routes because extra coronavirus tests for travellers announced by the government would make it difficult to move crew around.

“This reduction is independent of the new measures taken by the cabinet in the past 48 hours,” Elbers said.

“The new measures are exemplary of the restrictions and dynamics that we have faced worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

KLM has made huge losses despite being granted a 3.4-billion-euro ($4.0-billion) Dutch government bailout last year.

Pilots agreed to a five-year pay cut deal in November to unblock the deal.

Coronavirus Air France KLM pandemic Dutch airline job losses Pieter Elbers

Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

PM orders preparation of food security plan

Forex boost credit goes to PTI govt, Senate told

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite concerns

Gas moratorium: Ministry may convene meeting of textile sector next week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.