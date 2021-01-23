Opposition trying to make Justice Azmat Saeed's appointment controversial: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were trying to make the appointment of Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as chairman of the inquiry committee on Broadsheet controversial in order to halt the investigation process.

Justice (Retd) Azat Saeed was a competent and credible person and his appointment was made purely on merit, he said talking to a private news channel.

Terming the Broadsheet another Panama Papers, he said the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were mentioned in it as they had ruthlessly looted the national exchequer and laundered the ill gotten money abroad while in power.

They purchased properties in many countries from the looted public wealth and that was why the opposition did not want the inquiry committee headed by Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed to investigate the Broadsheet matter, he added.

He said the whole nation wanted to get those involved in Broadsheet issue punished and the government would deal with it in accordance with the law.