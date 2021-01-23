ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition trying to make Justice Azmat Saeed's appointment controversial: Shibli

  • He said the whole nation wanted to get those involved in Broadsheet issue punished and the government would deal with it in accordance with the law.
APP 23 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were trying to make the appointment of Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as chairman of the inquiry committee on Broadsheet controversial in order to halt the investigation process.

Justice (Retd) Azat Saeed was a competent and credible person and his appointment was made purely on merit, he said talking to a private news channel.

Terming the Broadsheet another Panama Papers, he said the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were mentioned in it as they had ruthlessly looted the national exchequer and laundered the ill gotten money abroad while in power.

They purchased properties in many countries from the looted public wealth and that was why the opposition did not want the inquiry committee headed by Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed to investigate the Broadsheet matter, he added.

He said the whole nation wanted to get those involved in Broadsheet issue punished and the government would deal with it in accordance with the law.

Shibli Faraz opposition Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Azmat Saeed

Opposition trying to make Justice Azmat Saeed's appointment controversial: Shibli

COVID-19: China's CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters