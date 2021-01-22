ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan LNG seeks more cargoes through emergency tender

  • Record high spot LNG prices due to freezing temperatures in North Asia are forcing emerging economies such as Pakistan to ration gas and seek alternative fuels.
  • Pakistan LNG, a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market, is seeking three cargoes for delivery over March 11 to 12.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes through an emergency tender, its second this week, as the country grapples with gas shortages, industry sources said.

Record high spot LNG prices due to freezing temperatures in North Asia are forcing emerging economies such as Pakistan to ration gas and seek alternative fuels.

Shipping constraints and the sudden spike in spot prices mean some suppliers have not been able to meet delivery timelines.

Pakistan LNG, a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market, is seeking three cargoes for delivery over March 11 to 12, March 18 to 19 and March 24 to 25 in a tender that closes on Jan. 26 and is valid for the same day, two sources said.

It had issued an emergency tender earlier this week for two cargoes to be delivered in February, after at least one supplier was unable to deliver a scheduled cargo.

Pakistan's energy ministry said in a statement on Friday it has arranged one LNG cargo for February delivery.

The ministry said the price of the February cargo was about 22% lower than the price an earlier bidder had offered, and later withdrawn, for the same cargo. It did not specify the name of the seller.

Sources however said the cargo was awarded to Qatar Petroleum Trading, which had placed the lowest offer at a percentage of the Brent crude oil futures price, known as a slope rate, of 16.33%, for delivery over Feb. 25 to 26, the sources said.

Commodity trader Vitol had placed the lowest offer for a cargo to be delivered over Feb. 21 to 22 at a slope rate of 19.55%. That cargo, however, was not awarded, they said. The reason was not immediately clear.

With spot prices falling as temperatures get warmer, prices for cargoes to be delivered in March are expected to be lower, traders said, which could be encouraging more buying.

liquefied natural gas LNG cargoes Pakistan LNG LNG export

Pakistan LNG seeks more cargoes through emergency tender

COVID-19 vaccine: CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters