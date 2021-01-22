Zidane tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, defending champions revealed in a statement on Friday.

The former French international, who has been seeing serious questions asked of his future at Santiago Bernabeu after a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Alcoyano, will now enter a period of self-isolation.

Zidane will not be in the dugout for Real’s next fixture, with a trip to Alaves set to be taken in on Saturday.

Madrid have said in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19.”

He became the latest in a long line of senior figures at the Bernabeu to contract coronavirus.

Luka Jovic, who has left Real to take in a loan spell back at Eintracht Frankfurt, is another to have tested positive this season.

Eden Hazard, Casemiro and Eder Militao have also had to quarantine at various intervals as clubs around the world seek to manage their way through a global pandemic.

It remains to be seen how much input Zidane will have on matters in Madrid over the coming days, as his squad prepare for a return to La Liga action.