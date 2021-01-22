ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

54 more die of Covid-19, 2,363 new cases reported: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 54 coronavirus deaths and 2,363 new COVID-19 infections taking nationwide coronavirus death tally to 11,157 and total infections to 527,146 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), after the detection of 2,363 new coronavirus cases, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 35,293.

The NCOC further said that during the past 24 hours, 2,179 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 480,696, since the outbreak of the virus.

The NCOC said that 47 out of 54 reported deaths were of patients under treatment in hospitals, while seven died at their homes in quarantines. During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths where 25 people died followed by Sindh 23 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12 deaths, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) two deaths.

The NCOC further said that out of 58 deaths during the past 24 hours, 28 patients died on ventilators. The health authorities on Wednesday carried out 43,744 tests across the country of which 16,635 in Punjab, 13,632 in Sindh, 6,234 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,798 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 584 in Balochistan, 419 in G-B, and 442 in AJ&K.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major regions; Multan is on top with 49 percent followed by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 40 percent, Peshawar 30 percent, and Lahore 37 percent.

Some 324 ventilators were occupied across the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in AJ&K and Balochistan. The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 45 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 39 percent, and Rawalpindi 26 percent.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 527,146 cases were detected including the deaths, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far. Sindh so far is on top with 238,470 COVID-19 infections, followed by Punjab 151,603 infections, KP with 64,373 infections, ICT 40,430 infections, Balochistan with 18,670 infections, AJ&K 8,706 infections, and G-B with 4,894 infections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC pandemic COVID

54 more die of Covid-19, 2,363 new cases reported: NCOC

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.