54 more die of Covid-19, 2,363 new cases reported: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 54 coronavirus deaths and 2,363 new COVID-19 infections taking nationwide coronavirus death tally to 11,157 and total infections to 527,146 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), after the detection of 2,363 new coronavirus cases, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 35,293.

The NCOC further said that during the past 24 hours, 2,179 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 480,696, since the outbreak of the virus.

The NCOC said that 47 out of 54 reported deaths were of patients under treatment in hospitals, while seven died at their homes in quarantines. During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths where 25 people died followed by Sindh 23 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12 deaths, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) two deaths.

The NCOC further said that out of 58 deaths during the past 24 hours, 28 patients died on ventilators. The health authorities on Wednesday carried out 43,744 tests across the country of which 16,635 in Punjab, 13,632 in Sindh, 6,234 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,798 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 584 in Balochistan, 419 in G-B, and 442 in AJ&K.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major regions; Multan is on top with 49 percent followed by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 40 percent, Peshawar 30 percent, and Lahore 37 percent.

Some 324 ventilators were occupied across the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in AJ&K and Balochistan. The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 45 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 39 percent, and Rawalpindi 26 percent.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 527,146 cases were detected including the deaths, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far. Sindh so far is on top with 238,470 COVID-19 infections, followed by Punjab 151,603 infections, KP with 64,373 infections, ICT 40,430 infections, Balochistan with 18,670 infections, AJ&K 8,706 infections, and G-B with 4,894 infections.

