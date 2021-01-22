Hyderabad customs confiscate substantial amount of liquor

KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (DI&I), Customs, Hyderabad on Thursday claimed to have confiscated substantial quantity of liquor worth in millions.

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to transport substantial quantity of liquor from Karachi to Multan via national highway under the garb of imported PVC Resin.

Reacting on this information, the stiff vigilance was mounted on the route. As a result, a 10-wheeler truck bearing registration No.DGI-224 loaded with a 20 feet container at national highway near Qazi Ahmed, District Nawabshah, (Shaheed Benazirabad) was intercepted.

During cursory search, the staff found substantial quantity of foreign origin whisky including black label, red label and chivas regal packed in 16 cartons, which were being transported under the garb of imported PVC Resin.

As the information was proved authentic, the truck along with the container was taken into custody and was escorted to the premises of the DI&I, Hyderabad for further examination.

After thorough examination, the Directorate has recovered 170 bottles of foreign origin whisky including 90 bottles of chivas regal blended scotch whisky, 50 bottles of Johnnie walker black label blended scotch whisky, 30 bottles of Johnnie walker red label blended scotch whisky packed in 16 cartons and 700 bags of imported PVC Resin containing 17,500 kilograms.

The current market value of the recovered whisky is estimated to Rs4.1 million while the value of seized PVC Resin is Rs7 million. Furthermore, the Directorate has detained two persons namely Riaz Hussain (driver) and Iqbal Hattaar (cleaner). The case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021