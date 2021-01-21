ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Coffee-Vietnam prices flat on week; Indonesia trade tepid

  • A shortage of shipping containers since last month has sent freight rates soaring and has also hindered exporters from shipping beans.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

HANOI: Vietnam's weekly domestic coffee prices stayed unchanged amid quiet trading activity, while the Indonesian market is expected to stay muted until March, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's coffee-growing capital, sold coffee at 31,200-32,000 dong ($1.35-$1.39) per kg, unchanged from last week.

March robusta coffee settled down $8, or 1%, at $1,340 per tonne on Wednesday.

"Trading is still thin because of low demand and supply. Farmers released beans bit by bit as prices are currently under their selling target of 34,000 dong per kg," said a trader based in the coffee belt, adding that the beans from the new crop were of very good quality.

Another trader from the same region said only farmers who were in need of cash sold at market rates, while others preferred to wait until after Tet holidays.

Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken grade 2 robusta at premiums of $80-$90 to the March contract, down from last week's $100-$110.

A shortage of shipping containers since last month has sent freight rates soaring and has also hindered exporters from shipping beans.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, robusta for the March contract were offered with $250 premium, the same as last week.

Another trader said robusta beans were offered with a $290 premium to the April contract, flat from last week.

"The market is still quiet and trade is estimated to increase in March," one trader said.

Wheat Coffee soyoil robusta coffee

Asia Coffee-Vietnam prices flat on week; Indonesia trade tepid

COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters