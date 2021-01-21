Ukraine wheat export prices exceed $300/T

KYIV: Ukrainian milling wheat export prices exceeded $300 per tonne on Wednesday supported by a sharp upward trend in Russia, analyst APK-Inform said on Thursday.

Asking prices for 12.5% milling soft wheat added $2 a tonne and were quoted between $292 and $303 per tonne FOB Black Sea, the consultancy said in a report.

"The move was facilitated by a significant rise in the cost of the Russian grain and increasing the competitiveness of Ukrainian," it said.

Analysts in Russia said the country's wheat export prices rose sharply last week ahead of a new export tax imposed by one of the world's largest wheat exporters from mid-February.

Ukrainian corn asking prices however lost $2 a tonne to $260-$268 per tonne on Wednesday despite a possible government plan to curb corn exports this season.

Ukraine's economy ministry and agricultural unions will decide on Jan. 25 whether to limit corn exports for the 2020/21 marketing season to 22 million tonnes.

Ukraine's corn harvest fell to around 29.3 million tonnes in 2020 from 35.9 million a year earlier and producers fear large-scale exports could sharply reduce stocks and raise prices.

Local grain traders said they saw no grounds to restrict the export.