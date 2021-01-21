ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Customs seize items worth millions from Islamabad Airport

  it said that the total value of seized goods is expected to be Rs.11million.
Ali Ahmed 21 Jan 2021

The Pakistan Customs authorities have seized electronic items worth millions of rupees from the Islamabad International Airport.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister, Customs staff posted at Islamabad International Airport has continued crackdown on illegal movement of commercial goods,” said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a statement.

“Consistent efforts resulted in seizures of 57 high value mobile phones, 16 Ipads and four drone cameras along with other electronic items like smart watches,” it said, while informing that the total value of seized goods is expected to be Rs.11million.

“Legal Action has been initiated against two individuals,” it added.

