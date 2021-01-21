Business & Finance
Customs seize items worth millions from Islamabad Airport
- it said that the total value of seized goods is expected to be Rs.11million.
21 Jan 2021
The Pakistan Customs authorities have seized electronic items worth millions of rupees from the Islamabad International Airport.
“In line with the vision of Prime Minister, Customs staff posted at Islamabad International Airport has continued crackdown on illegal movement of commercial goods,” said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a statement.
“Consistent efforts resulted in seizures of 57 high value mobile phones, 16 Ipads and four drone cameras along with other electronic items like smart watches,” it said, while informing that the total value of seized goods is expected to be Rs.11million.
“Legal Action has been initiated against two individuals,” it added.
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban
Customs seize items worth millions from Islamabad Airport
PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership
Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted
Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries
Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days
PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan
Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans
Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H
Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage
Read more stories
Comments