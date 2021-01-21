ANL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

  • The controversial ban was introduced during Trump’s first week in office and restricted travel from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.
  • "These are just all starting points," Biden said, as he signed 15 executive actions on his first day in office.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Jan 2021

Soon after taking charge as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden removed the travel ban on some Muslim and African nations placed by Donald Trump.

Hours after he was sworn into office on Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order to repeal the Trump-era Muslim Ban. The controversial ban was introduced during Trump’s first week in the office and restricted travel from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Biden signed 15 executive actions including revoking the emergency order that sped construction of the wall along with US-Mexico border, emphasized text. He also lifted limits on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from being deported.

The US president also moved quickly to address coronavirus, signing orders to mandate mask wearing and social distancing in federal buildings and lands, The Guardian reported.

“Some of the executive actions I’m going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the COVID crisis, we’re going to combat climate change in a way that we haven’t done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities. These are just all starting points," Biden said.

In his inaugural address, Biden said that together they shall write an American story of hope, 'not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healings and goodness'.

Biden appealed to Trump's supporters, pledging to listen to all sides after four years in which Trump belittled minority groups and tried to cast doubts on basic facts. “I will be a president for all Americans,” Biden said.

