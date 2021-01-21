ANL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
ASC 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
ASL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
BYCO 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.86%)
FCCL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFBL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
HASCOL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
HUBC 85.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
JSCL 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.52%)
KAPCO 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
MLCF 43.54 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
PAEL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.57%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.25%)
PPL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.62%)
UNITY 33.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 18.58 (0.38%)
BR30 24,803 Increased By ▲ 109.32 (0.44%)
KSE100 45,839 Increased By ▲ 162.33 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 61.17 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden brings hope for migrants on Mexican-US border

  • Mexico welcomed the move, as well as his other immigration-linked reforms.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

CIUDAD JUÁREZ: Migrants stranded on the Mexican-US border said Wednesday that Joe Biden's arrival in the White House had given them a new sense of optimism after years of Donald Trump's harsh policies.

"We're very happy. We feel hopeful again," said Nicaraguan Jessica Valles, who has been waiting in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez for 18 months.

She watched Biden's inauguration on television in a shelter along with other migrants stuck in northern Mexico.

"It makes us feel more confident and we see that the new president is not putting us to one side and is thinking of us," said a woman named Fatima, a migrant from El Salvador who has been in Mexico for two years.

"We are all human beings and we all have the right to a better life."

Trump sparked anger during his 2016 election campaign when he branded Mexican migrants "rapists" and drug dealers, and vowed to build a wall across the southern US border.

His "zero tolerance" policy launched in 2018 saw thousands of children separated from their parents at the frontier, a tactic apparently meant to frighten the families, before the government backed down.

Under Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers -- mostly from Central America -- were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their asylum applications.

One of Biden's first acts after he was sworn in on Wednesday was to order a halt to construction of Trump's hulking steel fence snaking along the southern border.

Mexico welcomed the move, as well as his other immigration-linked reforms.

Biden plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living inside the country a path to citizenship, according to his aides.

Arriving migrants will be permitted to apply for asylum and have their cases reviewed, Biden's Homeland Security Department nominee Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday.

"Politicians promise a lot, but we hope that this will be the case, that we will be given the opportunity," said Dennys Lopez, a migrant from Cuba.

Hopes that Biden will be more welcoming to migrants than Trump spurred thousands of would-be asylum seekers to join a northward march this month from Honduras towards the United States.

But their dreams were dashed after security forces in Guatemala broke up the caravan and Washington warned the migrants not to "waste your time and money."

Joe Biden migrants Mexican US border

Biden brings hope for migrants on Mexican-US border

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters