ANL 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
ASC 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
AVN 96.23 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.71%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.79 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.4%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.86%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.28%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 85.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.41%)
JSCL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
KAPCO 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
MLCF 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.73%)
POWER 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.38%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,865 Increased By ▲ 31.66 (0.66%)
BR30 24,839 Increased By ▲ 145.26 (0.59%)
KSE100 45,932 Increased By ▲ 255.28 (0.56%)
KSE30 19,123 Increased By ▲ 97.63 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's exports post first annual gain in two years in December

  • Dec exports +2.0% yr/yr vs forecast +2.4%.
  • Imports -11.6% yr/yr vs forecast -14.0%.
  • Trade surplus at 751bn yen vs forecast 942.8bn yen.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan's exports rose for the first time in two years in December, driven by shipments to China, government data showed, offering a glimmer of hope for policymakers counting on an export-led recovery amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

A recovery in exports may ease the risk of a double-dip recession, while the Bank of Japan is seen upgrading its growth forecast for next fiscal year at its rate review ending Thursday. The central bank is expected to stand pat on policy.

Still, the pace of recovery in Japan's shipments paled in comparison with neighbouring export hubs such as China, Taiwan and South Korea, all of which saw a double-digit growth led by global demand for chip and tech products.

The Ministry of Finance data out on Thursday showed Japan's exports rose 2.0% in December from a year earlier, slightly below a 2.4% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll but up from a 4.2% decline in the previous month.

It marked the first annual increase since November 2018.

In a worrying sign, however, car exports fell 4.2% in the year to December, with shipments to the European Union plunging 32.2%. The fall comes as carmakers like Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd are set to cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis.

For the full year 2020, Japan's car exports fell 20% -- the biggest decline since shipments more than halved during the 2009 global financial crisis -- making it the main culprit behind overall yearly export decline of 11.1%, the data showed.

"Exports are stalling due to restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infections in Europe and America," said Yutaro Suzuki, economist at Daiwa Institute of Research. "A supply crunch among automakers caused by a shortage of chips could weigh on exports."

By region, exports to China -- Japan's largest trading partner -- grew 10.2% in the year to December, led by shipments of plastic, nonferrous metals and other raw materials.

Shipments to the United States -- a key market for Japanese goods such as cars and electronics -- dropped 0.7% year-on-year in December, dragged down by airplanes and chip-making equipment.

Exports to Asia, which accounts for more than half of Japanese shipments, advanced 6.1%, while shipments to the European Union decline 1.6%.

Imports fell 11.6% in the year to December, roughly in line with the median estimate, bringing a trade surplus of 751 billion yen ($7.25 billion).

Coronavirus Japan Exports

Japan's exports post first annual gain in two years in December

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters