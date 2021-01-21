ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Sindh ministers condemn NAB’s reference against Murad

NNI 21 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers have condemned the NAB’s reference against Chief Minister of Sindh, saying that it was result of NAB Niazi nexus.

They added that reference against Sindh Chief Minister was ill intended & malicious. “Attempts are being made to harass the PPP ministers by filing false cases, but we are not afraid of such acts,” they said.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani and Provincial Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab while addressing a joint press conference at Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Shehzad Memon and former Provincial Minister Javed Naguri were also present on the occasion.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP candidate Syed Ameer Ali Shah won by-election in Umerkot in which Pakistan Peoples Party got more votes than the general election, while his rival, the Grand Alliance candidate supported by federal government alliance, received less votes than the previous general election.

He said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was implementing the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by carrying out mega development works in the province at a fast pace. Therefore, the people of PS-52 gave their mandate to PPP in absolute majority.

He recalled that some forces did not want a PPP government in 2018 and even after the formation of PPP government in Sindh, there were rumours of Governor rule in Sindh. He said that Syed Murad Ali Shah has never done anything wrong. Chief Minister Sindh has definitely worked for the interest of the people. The case against the Chief Minister of Sindh was based on ill intention and added that they could not be terrorised by such cases.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that no official communication has been received yet regarding reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. We have come to know about the NAB reference through media. If this news is true then everything will be brought before the court. We have never chosen the path of escape. He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had earlier appeared before the NAB in 2019 and had answered the questions of NAB.

He further said that the aforesaid reference was related to Nooriabad Power Company, which was set up under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs15.2 billion for providing 100MW of cheapest electricity to Karachi. He said, 2315 gigawatts of electricity was being supplied to Karachi every month and Sindh government earned Rs24.82 billion revenue.

He said that second part of reference pertains to Sindh Transmission And Dispatch Company. After the completion of Nooriabad Power Company, National Dispatch and Transmission Company contacted to transmit electricity from Nooriabad to Karachi but they refused. Since then, Sindh government decided to establish its own transmission and dispatch company at a cost of Rs1.9 billion.

The company has not only repaid the loan of Rs27 crore but also earned a profit of Rs12 crore. He further said that NAB was set up to curb corruption but NAB was bent upon to ruin credibility of Sindh government. He said that both the companies are earning profits and contributing in the revenue of province, besides supplying cheapest electricity to K-Electric.

On the occasion, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the NAB reference was nothing but malicious. He said that the NAB’s actions have been intensified against the members of PPP quoting the cases against Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sohail Anwar Sial. He said that Syed Khursheed Shah was arrested in facing false charges.

He said that NAB is a tool of PTI government which was being used against political opponents.

