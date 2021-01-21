KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 94,594 tonnes of cargo comprising 70,724 tonnes of import cargo and 23,870 tonnes of export cargo including 1,665 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 70,724 tonnes comprised of 10,252 tonnes of containerised cargo; 24,505 tonnes of bulk cargo; 13,495 tonnes of DAP; 4,637 tonnes of wheat; 5,389 tonnes of soyabean and 12,446 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 23,870 tonnes comprised of 7,625 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,843 tonnes of clinkers and 10,402 tonnes of loose bulk cement.

As many as 1,665 containers comprising of 803 containers import and 862 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 354 of 20’s and 53 of 40’s loaded while 95 of 20’s and 124 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 176 of 20’s and 154 of 40’s loaded containers while 378 of 20’s and nil of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were seven ships namely Kota Naked, Botany Bay, Constantions, Patra, Grace, KSL Huayang and Silvia Ambition carrying containers, tankers, wheat, clinkers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, CSL Sophie, Szczecin Trader, Haein Hope, Kukia-V and Blue Bridge carrying containers, tankers, cement and canola respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Ocean Rose and Tomini Symphony carrying chemical and general cargo respectively expected to sail on Wednesday while another ship namely Szczecin Trader carrying containers is expected to sail on Thursday.

There are two vessels viz. Eva Usuki and Bomar Lynx carrying tanker and chemical respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while seven vessels viz. Teera Bhum, Cosco Europe, Al-Salam-II, Bay Yasu, Scirocco, Safesea Anya and Grand Way Star carrying containers, tankers, clinker and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 182,417 tonnes comprising 142,148 tonnes of import cargo and 40,269 tonnes of export cargo including 4,674 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 142,148 tonnes includes 24,981 tonnes of coal; 24,153 tonnes LNG; 13,194 tonnes of palm oil; 11,564 tonnes of gas oil; 9,112 tonnes of wheat; 7,274 tonnes of chemical and 51,870 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,269 tonnes includes 3,333 tonnes of rice and 36,936 tonnes of containerised cargo. As many as 4,674 containers comprising of 2,730 containers import and 1,944 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Maersk Bentonville and Al Marrouna carrying containers and LNG respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while four ships namely MSC Janis-3, Stolt Glory, Al Safiya and Adaliah carrying containers, chemical, LNG and gas oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, coal, chemical, wheat, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eight vessels viz. MSC Anigua, Flag Ganos, Dias, FJ Bianca, Gas Zeus, Neptune, Amor and Sloman Hebe carrying containers, steel coil, wheat, soyabean, LPG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were two ships viz. Teera Bhum and MSC Antigua carrying containers respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal on Wednesday.

There was one ship namely Teera Bhum carrying containers due to arrive on Wednesday while three ships namely Maersk Ahram, Express Rome and Josephine Maersk carrying containers respectively are due to arrive on Thursday.

