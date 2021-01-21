ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Markets

THE RUPEE: Almost same net change

BR Research 21 Jan 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR exhibited almost same net change as yesterday i.e., it remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while losing 10 paisas in open market. It however lost value against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.45 and 160.55 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.50 and 160.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.50 and 42.70 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.50
Open Offer     Rs 160.70
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.45
Offer Rate     Rs 160.55
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it appreciated by 10 paisas in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing trend of 160.30 and Rs 161.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency continued its declining slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.30 and Rs 219.50 against Tuesday's closing rates of Rs 217.50 and Rs 218.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling) against last rate of Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

It closed at Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.



