ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Jan 20, 2021
Dollar rises as growth worries weigh on euro

  • Euro 0.2% lower to dollar.
  • Commodity currencies rise.
  • Sterling stronger on the day.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar edged higher against the euro on Wednesday as the risk of extended lockdowns in Europe to combat the spread of COVID-19 and worries about the pace the rollout of vaccines weighed on the common currency.

European countries are struggling to contain the contagion of the coronavirus amid worries that a new variant of the virus could lead to more stringent lockdowns and more economic pain.

Investors are also fretting about the slower pace of the rollout of vaccines relative to the United States and Britain may hobble economic recovery in the region.

Germany's most populous state, North-Rhine Westphalia, said on Wednesday it would delay the opening of new vaccination centres to Feb. 8 due to a temporary slowdown of deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner Biotech .

"The euro slipped as the risk of longer lockdowns in Europe kept alive the threat of a double-dip recession," Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in Washington, said in a note.

The dollar was 0.2% higher against the euro, ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which, after the broad easing of monetary policy last month, is unlikely to produce any major change.

Investors' appetite for riskier currencies was generally firm ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as US president at noon (1700 GMT) in Washington.

"The new administration is expected to push an agenda of stronger stimulus of nearly $2 trillion in a bid to put the recovery on a better path," Manimbo said.

US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers at her confirmation hearing to "act big" on stimulus spending and said she believes in market-determined exchange rates, without expressing a view on the dollar's direction.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was 0.79% higher on the day, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.69%.

While the dollar has perked up in recent weeks on the back of a rise in US Treasury yields, investors still expect the currency to weaken.

Positioning data shows investors are overwhelmingly short dollars as they figure that budget and current account deficits will weigh on the greenback.

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound on Wednesday, as it strengthened to its highest in nearly three years against the dollar.

