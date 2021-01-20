ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Rupee gains 10 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160.4 and Rs161 respectively.
APP 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs160.50 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.60.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.4 and Rs161 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 17 paisas and closed at Rs194.75 against the last day’s trading of Rs194.58, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of Rs 1.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs219.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.33.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 43.69 and Rs 42.78 respectively.

