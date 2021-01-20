World
UK to engage with aerospace sector over tariff issues after Brexit
20 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's Northern Ireland minister said he would engage with the aerospace sector over tariff issues on raw materials.
Asked by a lawmaker about concerns from aerospace companies about an additional tariff which is being placed on goods considered to be 'at risk' for the sector which when processed are allowed tariff-free access to the European Union.
"There should not be any tariffs on internal UK trade," Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis told parliament. "I will be very happy to engage with the sector directly."
