Saudi Arabia's crude exports rise to 6.354mn bpd in November, 2020
20 Jan 2021
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in November 2020 rose to 6.354 million barrels per day from 6.159 million bpd in October, official data showed on Wednesday.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.
