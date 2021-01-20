ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

  • He said that government has introduced reforms in promotion, premature retirement, efficiency and discipline, appointment in MP scale, rotation; and strength of Pakistan Administrative Service.
  • The promotion of an official facing a reference will be deferred, said the minister.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jan 2021

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood has announced various reforms in civil services to improve performance of government employees and departments.

The Education Minister, who also heads the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms, unveiled the measures during the presser in Islamabad.

He said that government has introduced reforms in promotion, premature retirement, efficiency and discipline, appointment in MP scale, rotation; and strength of Pakistan Administrative Service.

Following new reforms, the promotion will depend on a process involving a 40 percent share of Annual Confidential Reports, 30 percent each of training and from board evaluation.

The promotion of an official facing a reference will be deferred.

About premature retirement, the Minister said the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman will decide the cases from BS-20 while the decisions from scales 17 to 19 will be taken by Secretary and up to 16th scale by a senior joint secretary.

He said three below average or average ACRs can serve a ground for premature retirement of an official. He said plea bargain option availed by an official can also provide ground for retirement.

For amendments in Efficiency and Discipline rules, the federal minister said that an inquiry committee will give its decision in 60 days, and the authority will take the decision of punishment in 30 days.

Disciplinary action may also be taken against the person availing plea bargain option in a case. Multiple inquires against an official will be clubbed.

Shafqat Mahmood said the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms also decided some changes in appointment in MP scale. He said the period has been increased from two to three years, and it can be further extended. He said a post in MP scale can be publicised and a suitable person can also be picked from the market.

Moreover, No officer can stay in provinces beyond 10 years. The promotion has also been linked to a rotation policy, he added.

