Jan 20, 2021
World

Anthony Blinken lays out Afghanistan policy in confirmation hearing

  • Anthony J. Blinken, President-elect Biden's chosen candidate for Secretary of State was asked about the incoming administration's approach to key foreign policy issues.
BR Web Desk 20 Jan 2021

As the Biden Administration is poised to formally begin its term in office today, questions pertaining to the foreign policy approach of the incoming team were addressed in a confirmation hearing.

Anthony J. Blinken, President-elect Biden's chosen candidate for Secretary of State was asked about the incoming administration's approach to key foreign policy issues, in a Senate confirmation hearing.

Upon being asked about the Trump Administration's Afghanistan policy, he laid out a general strategy for how to proceed.

Firstly, Blinken mentioned that the new administration will focus on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, to end the two decade long conflict.

Secondly, he mentioned that the terms postulated under the U.S-Taliban peace deal, including women's rights and the sustenance of the democratic project in the country, were essential to the process.

Finally, while he did not disclose specific details, Blinken mentioned that in order for the intra-Afghan peace process to be sustainable, the United States has a role in ensuring that all parties remain compliant and cooperative.

United States Afghanistan Taliban Diplomacy Foreign Policy peace deal Antony Blinken

