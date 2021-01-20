ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Brent oil may gain more to $56.65

  • A break above $56.65 could signal the resumption of the uptrend, while a failure could be followed by a drop towards the Jan. 18 low of $54.49.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may gain more to $56.65 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The correction from the Jan. 13 high of $57.42 consists of three waves. The second wave labelled b ended around a resistance at $56.65, the 150% projection level on an uptrend from $50.56.

This resistance is expected to be retested. However, it is not very clear if oil could break the resistance and rise towards $57.42, as the nature of the current rise remains unclear.

The rise could be just a bounce against the fall from $57.42, or a continuation of the uptrend.

A break above $56.65 could signal the resumption of the uptrend, while a failure could be followed by a drop towards the Jan. 18 low of $54.49.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $55.92, the 286.4% projection level of an uptrend from $39.34.

The break not only opens the way towards $57.56, but also indicates a continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

