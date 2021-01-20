ANL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.01%)
Thai Dec domestic car sales rise 11.3% y/y

  • But sales slumped 21.4% in the whole of 2020, it said.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Domestic car sales in Thailand rose for a second straight month in December, up 11.3% from a year earlier to 104,089 vehicles, after a 2.7% increase in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

But sales slumped 21.4% in the whole of 2020, it said.

