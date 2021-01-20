ANL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
ASC 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
ASL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.76%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.09 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.45%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.97%)
JSCL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KAPCO 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
PPL 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.04%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.18%)
PTC 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.48%)
TRG 107.67 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.72%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.49%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By ▼ -23.63 (-0.49%)
BR30 24,699 Decreased By ▼ -80.72 (-0.33%)
KSE100 45,692 Decreased By ▼ -211.47 (-0.46%)
KSE30 19,039 Decreased By ▼ -113.94 (-0.59%)
US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

  • The number of coronavirus cases has risen across all US regions and on Tuesday crossed 24 million since the pandemic started.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

The US coronavirus death toll topped 400,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the country hardest hit by the pandemic struggled to meet the demand for vaccines to stem the spread of infection.

States including Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, South Carolina and Vermont have shown signs of vaccine supply strain and are asking for more doses of both approved vaccines, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna.

The number of deaths has spiked since Christmas.

During the past three weeks, US coronavirus fatalities have totaled 63,793 compared with 52,715 deaths in the three weeks prior to Christmas, an increase of 21%, according to a Reuters analysis.

The daily COVID-19 death numbers crossed 4,000 for the first time on Jan. 6. Eighteen US states, including California, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington reported their highest daily death numbers in January, according to the Reuters tally.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen across all US regions and on Tuesday crossed 24 million since the pandemic started.

While seriously ill patients are straining healthcare systems in parts of the country, especially in California, the national rate of hospitalizations has leveled off in the past two weeks and was near 124,000 on Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden, due to be sworn in on Wednesday, has proposed a $1.9 trillion aid package that includes $415 billion to bolster the response to the virus and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, and roughly $440 billion for small businesses and communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

