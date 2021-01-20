ANL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
Moyes wants more from West Ham and Antonio

  • "We came here to follow up on picking up points at Wolves," he told BT Sport.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

LONDON: West Ham manager David Moyes is adamant his team and striker Michail Antonio must improve in order for them to maintain their good Premier League start this term after finishing 16th last season following a tough relegation battle.

Tuesday's 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion left the Hammers seventh on 32 points from 19 games, two points off the top four but Moyes insisted his men had to keep their feet on the ground.

"We would like to dream, we would like to be ambitious but we are also humble and we know West Ham have maybe been here before," the Scot told the BBC.

"I want to deliver when the time is right and I want us to be there when we can. We are not settling, we certainly have to do a lot better."

West Ham dominated against West Brom and Antonio netted a superb winner with a volley on the turn, but Moyes felt the striker was still not at his best with the overall display also leaving something to be desired.

"I didn't like the performance but I liked the result. When you are not playing well and still picking up points it is a good sign. "I didn't think we played well but this is a resurgent West Brom and it says a bit about us that we are bit a disappointed with the performance.

"There was a period after lockdown when (Antonio) was very fit and look at the goals he scored then. We are looking to get him to get back to his level of fitness but he is certainly back to his level of goals."

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce was disappointed after the Baggies saw their three-match unbeaten away run ended, having celebrated his first win since he took over in December with a 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"We came here to follow up on picking up points at Wolves," he told BT Sport.

"It's a great effort but there's those lapses in concentration moments where we've conceded two goals that we could've avoided.

"We've conceded more goals than anybody else in Premier League and we're working hard to stop that. Pleased with second half response but ultimately our defence has let us down."

