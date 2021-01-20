ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Police ordered to register case against PTI MNA

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday ordered police to register a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Kanwal Shauzab, over charges of torturing a citizen.

Additional District and Sessions judge Syed Faizan Haider issued directives to the police to register FIR against Shauzab under Section 154 of CrPC on a petition filed by Raja Abdur Rehman.

Abdur Rehman, the petitioner, alleged that on September 23, 2020, he was outside in his lawn, when Shauzab along with her driver and guard trespassed, jumped into the crossing fence in between their houses, and grabbed his wife by the throat, punched her, and gave her a severe beat, and also snatched her mobile phone. He told the court that he approached the police but they refused to lodge FIR on his complaint.

He stated that Kanwal Shauzab belonged to the ruling PTI and he was a poor citizen. He asked the court to order police for registration of FIR against Kanwal Shauzab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

