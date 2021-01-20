ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Lifebuoy becomes official hygiene partner of national cricket team

Muhammad Saleem 20 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Lifebuoy has become the official hygiene partner of the Pakistan men's national cricket team with the announcement of a one-year agreement.

As a result of this agreement, the PCB and Lifebuoy will partner for Pakistan men's team's home assignments during the one-year period and for year-long content and activations aimed at enhancing awareness around hygiene.

During the agreement period, Pakistan will host South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies in what promises to be a thrilling and exciting year for international cricket in the country.

Previously, the PCB and Lifebuoy had partnered successfully on a short-term basis with exciting content creation aimed at enhancing hygiene awareness. The success of that campaign during the team's tour of England has now translated into a year-long partnership between the two.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said: "Over the course of the next 12 months, Pakistan is set to host top-class international cricket besides the ongoing historic trip from South Africa. England, West Indies and New Zealand are all scheduled to visit the country for what promises to be an extremely exciting year of cricket that will capture the imagination of the nation. This partnership will be a great boost to both Lifebuoy and PCB and we are together looking forward to a great year."

Director Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan Asima Haq: "Covid-19 has reaffirmed the importance of hygiene for our health and wellbeing. Lifebuoy, since its inception has stood for preventing infections and saving lives through hand washing. In line with this mission of promoting good hand hygiene, we are partnering with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure that both clean hands and cricket can remain an integral part of the lives of Pakistanis. Together, we aim to create awareness on good hygiene behaviours."

