ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                       DATE           TIME
=========================================================
Dolmen City REIT                   20.01.2021    11:00 am
Sana Industries Ltd                22.01.2021    04:30 pm
The Thal Ind. Corporation Ltd      23.01.2021    11:00 pm
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd         23.01.2021    12:00 pm
Attock Refinery Ltd                26.01.2021    04:00 pm
National Refinery Ltd              26.01.2021    02:00 pm
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd     26.01.2021    10:30 am
Honda Atlas Cars (pakitan) Ltd     27.01.2021    11:30 am
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         26.01.2021    06:00 pm
Exide Pakistan                     29.01.2021    11:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd        01.03.2021    02:30 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange Dolmen City REIT Sana Industries Ltd Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd The Thal Ind. Corporation Ltd National Refinery Ltd Attock Refinery Ltd Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd Honda Atlas Cars (pakitan) Ltd Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd Exide Pakistan Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd

BOARD MEETINGS

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.