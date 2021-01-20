Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
20 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Dolmen City REIT 20.01.2021 11:00 am
Sana Industries Ltd 22.01.2021 04:30 pm
The Thal Ind. Corporation Ltd 23.01.2021 11:00 pm
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 23.01.2021 12:00 pm
Attock Refinery Ltd 26.01.2021 04:00 pm
National Refinery Ltd 26.01.2021 02:00 pm
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 26.01.2021 10:30 am
Honda Atlas Cars (pakitan) Ltd 27.01.2021 11:30 am
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 26.01.2021 06:00 pm
Exide Pakistan 29.01.2021 11:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
=========================================================
