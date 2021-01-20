KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Dolmen City REIT 20.01.2021 11:00 am Sana Industries Ltd 22.01.2021 04:30 pm The Thal Ind. Corporation Ltd 23.01.2021 11:00 pm Baba Farid Sugar Mills Ltd 23.01.2021 12:00 pm Attock Refinery Ltd 26.01.2021 04:00 pm National Refinery Ltd 26.01.2021 02:00 pm Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 26.01.2021 10:30 am Honda Atlas Cars (pakitan) Ltd 27.01.2021 11:30 am Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 26.01.2021 06:00 pm Exide Pakistan 29.01.2021 11:00 am Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm =========================================================

