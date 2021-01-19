Pakistan
Opposition's plan to increase pressure on the state institutions will fail: Sarwar
- The Governor said that today international institutions are acknowledging Pakistan's economic stability.
19 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the opposition's plan to increase pressure on the state institutions will fail once again.
Talking to MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday, he said the government is pursuing the policy of making institutions free from political interference.
The Governor said that today international institutions are acknowledging Pakistan's economic stability.
Sadaqat Abbasi congratulated the Governor on the launch of the first project of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. He said the government is taking practical steps to solve problems faced by the masses.
