NAB files corruption reference against CM Sindh

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filled a corruption reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over alleged misuse of power in energy-related projects.

As per details, the Bureau filed the reference in an accountability court of Islamabad.

The Chief Minister is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh.

The accountability watchdog stated that public funds worth billions been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Along with Murad Ali Shah, Abdul Ghani Majeed and 15 others were also nominated in the reference.