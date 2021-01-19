ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Interior ministry sets up a control room to monitor PDM protest outside ECP

  • Interior Minister has decided to monitor the situation himself.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior on Tuesday has established a control room to monitor the protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) being staged in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has decided to monitor the situation himself.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad visited the control room along with Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and reviewed the facilities being provided in the room.

The minister said that law and order of the capital city would be monitored from the control room. He said all entry points of the capital would be closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

Sheikh Rasheed said the government had allowed the peaceful protest, which was first of its kind permission granted for any such activity on the Constitution Avenue.

The interior minister expressed the hope that PDM’s protest outside the ECP would be peaceful.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the Election Commission of Pakistan to review the security arrangements.He directed police for foolproof security to avoid any untoward incident.

