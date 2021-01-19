World
Iraq delays general election to Oct 10
- The elections been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq's Independent High Election Commission (IHEC).
- Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019.
19 Jan 2021
BAGHDAD: Iraq's cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the state news agency INA said.
The elections been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq's Independent High Election Commission (IHEC), which wanted more time to organise the polls.
Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019. Hundreds were killed by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.
