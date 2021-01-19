Markets
Ugandan shilling stable; importer dollar demand thin
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday with appetite for dollars from importers in sectors like manufacturing, telecoms and energy largely subdued.
At 0813 GMT, commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,685/3,695 to the dollar, the same level as Monday's close.
