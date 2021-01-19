ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Europe 2020 auto sales plunge 23.7%: industry group

AFP 19 Jan 2021

PARIS: New car sales in Europe last year saw an "unprecedented" fall of nearly 24 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Tuesday.

"The market for private cars plunged 23.7 percent to 9,942,509 vehicles due to the pandemic," ACEA said in a statement.

Europe 2020 auto sales plunge 23.7%: industry group

