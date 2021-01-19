Paragon housing case: AC adjourns proceedings till 29th

LAHORE: An accountability court here Monday adjourned proceedings of a reference about paragon housing scheme against former federal minister Khawaja Saad and his brother Khawaja Salman and directed the prosecution to produce witness on Aslam Gujar again on January 29.

The court also directed the prosecution to produce report about illegal occupation in the green city and rose for the day.

Earlier, NAB produced two prosecution witnesses and recorded their statements. Aslam Gujar a patwari contended that Khawaja brothers exchange a piece of land with paragon city land. He also claimed that the city had encroached about 70 to 80 percent area of Pholarwan village and also said the report in this regard had been submitted before the court.

According to NAB Khawaja Saad and brother Khawaja Salman allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. Besides Khawaja Saad acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name and used it illegal and sold commercial plots worth of billions of rupees.

