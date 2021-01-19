ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Pakistan

HiClean sanitizers effective against coronavirus

Updated 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: As the world struggles to come to grips with the new mutation of Coronavirus, the use of hand sanitizers has increased by two-folds. However, it is important to note that the frequent use of such sanitizers does not come without its own set of problems.

Frequently rubbing hands with an alcohol-based product tends to cause dryness, which irritates the skin and increases the risk of skin problems like dermatitis or eczema. In some other cases, accidental or unintentional consumption it has even led leads to alcohol poisoning. In order to avoid such side effects, alcohol-free hand sanitizers are a great alternative. According to a recent study conducted by Brigham Young University, alcohol-free sanitizers are just as effective, if not more, than their alcohol-based counterparts.

Researchers suggest found that benzalkonium chloride, an ingredient found in non-alcoholic-free sanitizers works well against viruses and have deemed it a good fit against the coronavirus.

HiClean alcohol free hand foam sanitizers are well trusted throughout the country by leading hospitals, corporations, institutions and thousands of customers across Pakistan. HiClean is proven to be effective against Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) as tested by BluTest Laboratories in the UK.—PR

Coronavirus COVID19 sanitizers HiClean

