Punjab reports 560 fresh corona cases, 23 deaths

Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus cases, as 560 fresh virus cases and 23 deaths were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 149,782 and fatalities to 4432.

In the wake of coronavirus cases in Lahore, the provincial government has imposed smart lockdowns on 17 more localities in the city. The areas where smart lockdowns have been imposed are: Canal View, Askari-X, Gilani Street, Nadirabad, DHA Phase-I, DHA Phase-I J, Street no 71/2, Sector E, Street no 66, Phase-III, Main Service Lane, Khyaban-e-Iqbal, DHA Phase-II Z, Street no 35, Sector S, Main Service Lane, Ghazi Road, Sui Gas Society’s areas such as Street No 14-B, DHA Phase-V, Main Service Road Block, Street No 18, Sector X, GOR-II, from House No 679 to 685, Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town, DHA Phase-7, Street No 1, Nain Sukh, House No S-13 and Link-II, Avenue 13, from House No 700 to 703.

The administration has failed to restrict the free movement of people in the areas under the lockdown, as the people are roaming around without any hindrance. In these areas, grocery stores, general stores, atta chakkies, shops selling fruits and vegetables and petrol pumps in these areas will remain open from 9am to 7pm. However, all shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed.

As per notification issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the area residents will only be allowed restricted movement. Similarly, there will be a ban on all kinds of mass gatherings in these areas. People from other localities will not be allowed to enter these 17 areas where lockdowns have been imposed. Police personnel are deployed at the entry and exit points of these areas.

