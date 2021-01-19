ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
IMC, PBC collaborate on National Working Women’s Day

19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) - an outreach initiative of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) - in collaboration with Indus Motor Company (IMC) recently organised a webinar in celebration of National Working Women’s Day.

The webinar which focused on UN’s SDG - 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), acknowledged the important role women in Pakistan have played in the country’s socio-economic development. IMC has been identified as the industry leader for SDG - 8 by the PBC under its CERB Leadership Program.

The panelists included Anam Fatima Khan from IMC, Neelofar Hameed from HBL and Maliha Hussain from Mehergarh who shared their experiences and best practices with regards to ‘decent work’ in their respective organisations.

Anam Fatima Khan highlighted that as a leader in the manufacturing sector, IMC has maintained a strong commitment to the creation of a decent and safe workplace for all its employees.

CEO Indus Motor Company, Ali Asghar Jamali in his closing remarks observed that ”With 49 percent of the country’s total population comprising of women, Pakistan has witnessed constant growth of women participation in the workforce. It is important to consistently set the tone through top management for women empowerment and ensure that appropriate policies, procedures and systems are in place at the Company, so that women feel comfortable working at IMC at all times.”—PR

